So what’s next? The tale of the ousted founder has played out many times before in Silicon Valley, and typically ends in one of four ways:

Apple co-founder Steve Jobs set unrealistic expectations for all other ousted tech founders when he returned to Apple in 1997 as the company was weeks away from bankruptcy. He undid some bad decisions, culled underperforming product lines mercilessly, then oversaw a hit parade of products — the iMac, iPod, iPhone and iPad — that eventually turned Apple into the most valuable company in the world. A decade before his return, he took a majority stake in Pixar, which set the stage for his biggest financial windfall.

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey performed a similar feat, reclaiming the helm of the social media company in 2015 (first as interim CEO, later permanent) after being pushed out of the top spot in 2008. Since he took over, Twitter’s core business has improved slightly — annual revenue rose only 37% between 2015 and 2018, while non-GAAP net income more than tripled — even as its average number of users per month stalled at around 325 million (the company has since shifted metrics and now reports average daily monetizable users).

Jobs and Dorsey both spent significant time away, building new companies and acquiring new perspectives along the way. Like them, Kalanick plans to spend his time building a new start-up, CloudKitchens, which creates and oversees centralized kitchens to cook meals for food delivery apps. If Uber continues to stumble — the stock is down more than 30% since its IPO — and Kalanick learns how to build a profitable business without falling into the same traps that hurt Uber during his tenure, he could become the rare comeback CEO.