This is to announce the retirement of Engr Joseph Makoju from the Board of Directors, and as the Group Managing Director/ CEO of the Dangote Cement Plc (“the Company”) effective from 31 January 2020.

The Board has approved the appointment of Mr. Michel Puchercos as his replacement on the Board of Directors, as the Group CEO, effective from 1st February 2020.

Mr. Puchercos has more than twenty (20) years’ experience in the cement industry, having served in various capacities at Lafarge including as the President & Chief Executive Officer of Lafarge Halla Cement, Director of Strategy and Systems at Lafarge Gypsum through Chief Executive Officer of Bamburi Cement, Kenya, Hima Cement, Uganda and Chairman, Mbeya Cement, Tanzania.

His last appointment was as the Group Managing Director and Country CEO of Lafarge AFRICA Plc, a company listed on Premium Stock Exchange (Lagos).

His appointment will be included in the Agenda at the next Annual General Meeting for ratification by the shareholders in accordance with the Companies and Allied Matters Act.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...