The Lagos State Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) will now discharge its statutory duties with the use of technology as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday commissioned the new operational headquarters with full automation of its activities.

The construction and delivery of the ultramodern edifice is the activation of transportation blueprint initiated by the administration of Governor Sanwo-Olu to ensure efficient traffic management across the State.

While opening the building, the Governor noted that there had been substantial improvement in the implementation of the State’s traffic laws with the introduction of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Lagos Computerised Vehicle Inspection Services (LACVIS).

He added that the digital initiatives had complemented other electronic services introduced in the transportation sector to boost the State’s capacity in realising the ‘Smart City’ aspiration and transforming the economy.

He said: “With the commissioning of this new operational headquarters for VIS officers, we are consolidating on the progress we have recorded so far in transforming the transportation sector. VIS plays a critical role in ensuring that vehicles that ply our routes do not constitute dangers to the commuters.

“Vehicles that break down are major contributors to traffic gridlocks in Lagos, which result in avoidable losses of productive life and time. We must minimise this destructive breakdown of unworthy vehicles through strict enforcement of relevant laws aided by the application of modern technology.”

Sanwo-Olu said the objective of the automated system introduced was to ensure that enforcement of transportation laws did not impact negatively on the flow of traffic.

Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Fredric Oladehinde, described the feat as “another giant stride” recorded by the Sanwo-Olu administration, adding that the new office would provide conducive working environment for VIS officers and enhance their operational efficiency.

He said: “This edifice accommodates all arms of the Directorate of Vehicle Inspection Service; Head of Division, Planning and Research, Pre-Registration Inspection Unit, back-end office for the ANPR enforcement system, conference room and training section.

“The building accommodates Motor Vehicle Administration Agency (MVAA) and the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) to provide synergy with sister agencies by ensuring quick, prompt and quality one-stop service delivery to the public at large.”

Oladehinde disclosed that the State Government had completed four additional LACVIS Centres in Ojota, Yaba, Olowu and Ibeju Lekki, bringing the centres to 16 across the State.

He added that the use of ANPR in the enforcement of vehicles’ documentation had brought down the frequency of heavy gridlocks associated with the operation of VIS officers.

With the new automated system of the VIS, the State Government can now enforce traffic laws with digital devices and monitor vehicles’ compliance with speed limits. The digitised process has also made it easy for Government to issue fines for offenders in their absence.

