… As Average Price Increased to N145.94

By Emmanuel Elebeke

A monthly price watch on Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) released on Tuesday by the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS shows that consumers in the five Eastern States paid more than their fellow citizens in other zones in the month of October.

The report indicates that a litre of petrol sold for N147.75 which was more than the price sold in the other three zones of the country.

According to the price watch, consumers in North West paid average price of N145.63 per litre; North East N146.06; North Central N145.29; South West N145.05, South-South paid N146. 35, while South East consumers paid N145 in the month under review.

However, states with the highest average price of premium motor spirit (petrol) were Abia (N150.69), Cross River (N150.41) and Adamawa (N149.85) and states with the lowest average price were Borno (N141.50), Akwa-Ibom (N143.83) and Benue (N144.17).

On the whole, the report revealed that the average price paid by consumers for premium motor spirit decreased by -1.03% year-on-year and increased by 0.32% month-on-month to N145.94 in November 2019 from N145.48 in October 2019.

Cooking Gas

For Liquefied Petroleum Gas, average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder in the month under review increased by 1.67% month-on-month and decreased by -4.05% year-on-year to N2,000.29 in November 2019 from N1,967.46 in October 2019.

States with the highest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder were Bauchi (N2,476.29), Borno (N2,373.61) and Yobe (N2,310.60).

States with the lowest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder were Ebonyi (N1,650.00), Ogun (N1,750.00) and Abuja (N1,760.00).

Similarly, average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas increased by 0.40% month-on-month and decreased by -2.85% year-on-year to N4,121.15 in November 2019 from N4,104.83 in October 2019.

States with the highest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) were Akwa Ibom (N4,622.22), Bayelsa (N4,611.11) and Anambra (N4,521.48).

States with the lowest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) were Kano (N3,525.00), Zamfara (N3,575.00) and Kaduna (N3,691.67).

Kerosene

The average price per litre paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene decreased in the month of October by -2.21% month-on-month and increased by 6.44% year-on-year to N317.54 in November 2019 from N324.72 in October 2019.

States with the highest average price per litre of kerosene were Cross River (N359.28), Adamawa (N353.13), and Plateau (N350.37).

States with the lowest average price per litre of kerosene were Yobe (N270.00), Borno (N270.88) and Katsina (N277.78).

Similarly, average price per gallon paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene increased by 0.04% month-on-month and by 5.69% year-on-year to N1,210.37 in November 2019 from N1,209.84 in October 2019.

States with the highest average price per gallon of kerosene were Borno (N1,322.22), Jigawa (N1,308.33) and Adamawa (N1,306.25).

States with the lowest average price per gallon of kerosene were Bauchi (N1,110.71), Bayelsa (N1,117.27) and Akwa Ibom (N1,120.42).

Diesel

For Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel), the average price paid by consumers in the same month decreased by -0.49% month-on-month and increased by 2.52% year-on-year to N225.08 in November 2019 from to N226.19 in October 2019.

States with the highest average price of diesel were Benue (N258.75), Borno (N255.43) and Kwara (N241.67).

States with the lowest average price of diesel were Rivers (N208.81), Gombe (N209.00) and Bayelsa (N210.00).

