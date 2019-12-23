Lagos, 20 December 2019 – It is raining promos with your FirstBank Cards this season. The Bank recently announced its Verve Card Reactivation Promo to reward three customers with all-expense paid trips to Dubai for reactivating and using their Verve Cards to transact on PoS and online. The ongoing promo kicked off on December 2, 2019 and would end on January 25, 2020.

In addition to the Dubai trip, 600 customers will be rewarded with N3,000 worth of airtime and 60 customers with N50,000.00 cash prize during the 2-month promo period. The airtime and cash prizes will be delivered weekly and winners have begun to emerge already. Winners of the grand prize of a trip to Dubai will be announced at the end of the FirstBank Verve Card Promo.

In the same vein, FirstBank is also rewarding its customers for all transactions done with their Visa Gold and Naira Credit cards this season. Customers can get a percentage of their total spend with FirstBank Visa Gold and Naira Credit cards this season. This promo runs until January 8, 2020.

Speaking on the promo, Chuma Ezirim, Group Executive, e-Business & Retail Products, FirstBank said “we are pleased to reward our customers for the use of their FirstBank Verve, Visa Gold and Naira Credit cards this season. It is our own way of giving our customers more reasons to smile. We encourage our customers to reactivate their FirstBank Verve cards and keep transacting with their Verve, Visa Gold, and Naira Credit cards to enjoy these yuletide benefits from FirstBank.

Mr. Ezirim also noted that the promo supports the cashless policy whilst assuring customers of the safety and security of their transactions with FirstBank cards. For more information on the promotions, visit the Bank’s website at www.firstbanknigeria.com.

About FirstBank:

First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FirstBank) is the premier Bank in West Africa and the leading banking services solutions provider in Nigeria for 125 years. With some 15 million customer accounts, FirstBank provides a comprehensive range of retail and corporate financial services with over 750 business locations. The Bank has international presence through its subsidiaries, FBN Bank (UK) Limited in London and Paris, FBNBank in the Republic of Congo, Ghana, The Gambia, Guinea, Sierra-Leone and Senegal, as well as a Representative Office in Beijing.

Since its establishment in 1894, FirstBank has consistently built relationships with customers focusing on the fundamentals of good corporate governance, strong liquidity, optimised risk management and leadership. Over the years, the Bank has led the financing of private investment in infrastructure development in the Nigerian economy by playing key roles in the Federal Government’s privatisation and commercialisation schemes. With its global reach, FirstBank provides prospective investors wishing to explore the vast business opportunities that are available in Nigeria, an internationally competitive world-class brand and a credible financial partner.

FirstBank has been named “Most Valuable Bank Brand in Nigeria” six times in a row (2011 – 2016) by the globally renowned “The Banker Magazine” of the Financial Times Group; “Best Retail Bank in Nigeria” for seven consecutive years (2011 – 2017) by the Asian Banker International Excellence in Retail Financial Services Awards and “Best Bank in Nigeria” by Global Finance for 15 years. Our brand purpose is to always put customers, partners and stakeholders at the heart of our business, even as we standardise customer experience and excellence in financial solutions across sub-Saharan Africa, in consonance with our brand vision “To be the partner of first choice in building your future”. Our brand promise is to always deliver the ultimate “gold standard” of value and excellence. This commitment is anchored on our inherent values of passion, partnership and people, to position You First in every respect.

