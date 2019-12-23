LONDON – Exports of Nigerian Qua Iboe crude oil are set to rise in February, while those of Bonny Light will fall, according to preliminary programmes seen by traders.

Exports for Qua Iboe have been set at 230,000 barrels per day (bpd) in February versus 215,000 bpd in January. Bonny Light exports are estimated at 230,000 bpd in February compared to 276,000 bpd in January.

Production and handling

Qua Iboe crude oil is produced from numerous offshore fields in the Bight of Biafra in southeastern Nigeria, east of the Oso field. The crude, from fields 20 to 40 miles offshore from Nigeria’s South Eastern region, are brought to shore via a seabed pipeline system to the Qua Iboe terminal (QIT).

Production currently averages approximately 320kbd. ExxonMobil, as field operator, holds 40% interest in the field production mix with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) having the remaining 60%.

Load Port Data

Qua Iboe Terminal (4° 20’N, 7° 59’E) is located on the eastern side of the Qua Iboe river estuary and contains nine crude oil storage tanks with a total capacity of 4.5 million bbls. Vessels are loaded through an SPM (single point mooring) 23 miles offshore which can accommodate ships up to 312,000 DWT, a 345,000 MT displacement limit and BCM equal to 175 meters maximum. Maximum draft at both berths is 72 feet. Qua Iboe crude oil parcel sizes are normally about 950,000 barrels, but up to two million barrels can be loaded. Maxium loading rate is approximately 50,000 barrels per hour through a 42-inch loading line to the SPM.

