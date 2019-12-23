· Receives Best SME Supporting Bank from Tribune Newspapers

Fidelity Bank Plc has remained a leading financial institution among Micro Small Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) for deposit transaction, credit facilities and overall customer service experience, recording significant improvements in a recent survey. The bank which has grown its reputation for supporting small business, moved up four (4) places to reach second on the 2019 Nigeria Banking Industry Customer Experience Survey, recently published by the renowned audit and consultancy firm, KPMG.

This remarkable achievement was followed by the award of ‘Best SME-Supporting Bank of the Year’ by African Newspapers of Nigeria; Publishers of Tribune Newspapers in recognition of “its efforts to stimulate economic growth by empowering small and medium-sized businesses, which are the engine of economic growth of any nation”. The award was bestowed on the bank at the 70th anniversary of the newspaper, which was founded by the late Nigerian sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

Speaking on both developments, Fidelity Bank CEO, Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo said the MSME sub-sector is a niche area of focus for the bank. “As critical agents for economic development, we will continue to deploy resources to support the sector, from structured financing, to advisory, capacity building and market access.

“Our unique approach to serving the market segment is multi-faceted, including robust business advisory, practical handholding and guidance of aspiring and existing entrepreneurs to build sustainable businesses. We are encouraged by the survey results as well as the recognition by Tribune, to do more for individuals and business in this area”, he stated.

Fidelity Bank is a full-fledged commercial bank operating in Nigeria with over 5 million customers that are serviced across its 250 business offices and various digital banking channels. The bank focuses on select niche corporate banking sectors as well as Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and its currently driving its retail banking businesses through its robust digital banking channels.

