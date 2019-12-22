Everton have appointed Carlo Ancelotti as their manager on a four-and-a-half-year contract. The Italian, who was sacked by Napoli earlier this month, succeeds Marco Silva, who was dismissed by the Goodison Park club on December 6.

Ancelotti, a three-time Champions League-winning coach, returns to English football eight and a half years after he was sacked by Chelsea.

Duncan Ferguson, Everton’s caretaker manager during their search for Silva’s successor, will remain at the club as part of Ancelotti’s backroom team.

Everton announced Ancelotti’s arrival yesterday before the home Premier League game against Arsenal, who appointed former Gunners and Toffees midfielder Mikel Arteta as their head coach on Friday.

Ancelotti was at Goodison Park for the Arsenal match and will officially take over today. The 60-year-old’s first match in charge will be the home game against Burnley on December 26.

“This is a great club with a rich history and a very passionate fanbase,” added former AC Milan, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris St-Germain boss Ancelotti.

“There is a clear vision from the owner and the board to deliver trophies. That is something that appeals to me as a manager.

“I am thrilled at the prospect of being able to work with everybody at the club to help make that vision a reality.”

Ancelotti has won 15 major trophies during his career and is one of only three managers to win three European Cups/Champions Leagues – along with Liverpool legend Bob Paisley and Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane.

He has won two Champions Leagues with AC Milan and one with Real Madrid, as well as domestic titles with Milan in his homeland, Chelsea in England, Paris St-Germain in France and also in Germany with Bayern Munich.

He guided Chelsea to the Premier League and FA Cup double during his first season in charge in 2009-10 but was dismissed after failing to win a trophy in the following campaign.

