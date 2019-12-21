Telecoms data for Q3 2019 reflected that a total of 179,176,930 subscribers were active on voice as against 174,024,116 in Q2 2019 and 162,032,481 in Q3 2018. This represented 2.96% increase in voice subscriptions Quarter on Quarter and 10.58% Year on Year.

Similarly, a total of 123,163,027 subscribers were active on internet as against 122,673,623 in Q2 2019 and 103,514,997 in Q3 2018. This represented 0.40% growth in internet subscriptions Quarter on Quarter and 18.98% Year on Year.

Lagos State has the highest number of subscribers in terms of active voice per State in Q3 2019 and closely followed by Ogun and Kano States respectively while Bayelsa and Ebonyi States have the least number of subscribers.

Similarly, Lagos State has the highest number of subscribers in terms of active internet per State in Q3 2019 and closely followed by Ogun and Kano States respectively while Bayelsa and Ebonyi States have the least number of subscribers.

MTN has the highest share of voice subscription, this is closely followed by GLO , AIRTEL and EMTS respectively while MTN also has the highest share of internet subscription and followed by AIRTEL, GLO and EMTS.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...