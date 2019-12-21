President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday held bilateral discussions with five leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The meetings were held on the sidelines of the ongoing 56th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government at the State House, Abuja.

Among the West African leaders expected to have met with President Buhari included President Alassane Quattara of Cote d’Ivoire; Patrick Talon of Benin Republic; Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone; George Weah of Liberia and Rock Marc Kabore of Burkina Faso.

The outcomes of the meetings were still being expected.

The 56th session of the ECOWAS is expected to consider among other sub-regional issues the recommendations on the proposed single currency regime for the sub-region.

The ECOWAS leaders agreed on a single currency for the sub-region 30 years back, to boost cross-border trade and economic development.

They had formally agreed to name the common currency “Eco”.

The member states of ECOWAS are Benin, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and Togo

