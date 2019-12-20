Nigeria to commission 2 modular refineries in 2020, 2021 to boost local refining output

A worker walks past oil pipes at a refinery in Wuhan, Hubei province March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Lagos — Two modular refineries will be up for commissioning in Nigeria in 2020 and 2021.

Findings showed that the 5,000 barrels per day Waltersmith modular refinery located at Ibigwe in Imo State will come on stream in 2020. Already, the factory acceptance testing, FAT, has been completed.

Also, the 12,000 barrels per day hydro-skimming Azikel modular refinery in Bayelsa State will commence production in 2021.

Construction of the Outside Battery Limits, OSBL, is in progress, while the Inside Battery Limits, ISBL, design is already completed. Procurement is in progress.
Naija247news learnt that the federal government is currently reviewing five other modular refinery proposals.

