Lagos Nigeria — Forte Oil Plc has announced a change of name to Ardova Plc, confirming an earlier report by SweetcrudeReports.

This newspaper, few months ago, had reported that the new owners of Forte Oil would change the company’s name.

In a notice to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, the company said the change of name was approved by its shareholders at an Extra-ordinary General Meeting held in Lagos on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the directors of the company have been authorised to approve, sign and execute all documents and appoint such professional parties as may be necessary to give effect to the resolutions made at the meeting.

It added that the professional parties and advisers would, without limitation, comply with the directives of any regulatory authority and approve all acts carried out or steps taken and documents executed by the directors of the company in connection with the resolutions.

