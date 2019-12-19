By Matthew Ogune

Nigeria governors said they cannot backtrack on their decision to pay the N30,000 minimum wage, describing it as “a settled matter”.

NGF Chairman and Governor of Ekiti, Dr Kayode Fayemi made the clarification in Abuja while answering questions from newsmen at the end of the forum meeting held at forum Secretariat in Abuja.

Fayemi denied the allegation by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) that many governors were yet to commence negotiations with their state chapters’ union over the implementation, saying negotiations have started in each state.

“Governors have all indicated without any equivocation that we subscribe to the Act of Parliament that has been passed on the 30,000 minimum wage. There is no debate, we have accepted that” Fayemi said.

“The negotiation team you are talking about is about the consequential impact and each state has started that process.

“If the NLC is not fully aware of the status of the negotiations in the various state we will be happy to share the information available to us with them.”

Fayemi also stated that there is no decision by the NGF to backtrack the minimum wage even though not all states can afford it but they will all pay the N30,000 and some might pay more.

“However, fingers are not equal, states have to negotiate in term of the consequential implementation, there may be states that are in a position to pay N50,000, ” Fayemi said.

“What we can tell you is that no state we pay less than, N30,000 when we finally get to that point.”

