The former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, has arrived in Nigeria from Dubai.

The EFCC disclosed this on its twitter handle on Thursday, that the ex-AGF left Dubai following pressure from the anti-graft agency.

“The EFCC boss, Ibrahim Magu, and Dubai authorities have held a series of meeting in respect of the former Attorney General. He was accompanied by INTERPOL officers on Emirates Airlines Flight 785.

“The aircraft departed the Emirate commercial capital at about 11am Dubai time (8am Nigerian time) and touched down at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja at 3:45 pm.

“Officers of the EFCC were on the ground at the airport when he arrived,” the Commission tweeted.

Meanwhile, counsel to Adoke, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), in a statement on Thursday stated that the ex-minister was arrested moments after the aircraft which he boarded touched down at the Abuja airport.

“He was picked up at the foot of the aircraft by Interpol, refusing anyone access to him.

“He is believed to be on his way to the Interpol office at Area 10, Garki, Abuja,” Ozekhome stated.

The former AGF is facing charges bordering on alleged abuse of office and money laundering with respect to the granting of the Oil Prospecting License (OPL) 245 to Shell.

This was what ENI filed against him and four others by the EFCC on behalf of the Nigerian Government.

