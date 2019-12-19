By NAN

The Adamawa House of Assembly on Thursday passed the state’s N183 billion budget for 2020.

This followed the adoption of the report of the House Committee on Finance, Budget and Appropriation presented by the chairman, Mrs Kate Mamuno (PDP-Demsa) at plenary.

Mr Hammantukur Yettusiri, the Majority Leader moved the motion for the adoption of the report and was seconded by Muhammad Muttawalli, the Minority Leader.

The Speaker, Aminu Iya-Abbas, who presided over the plenary, directed the Clerk to produce clean copies for governor’s assent.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...