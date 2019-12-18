Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi on Wednesday signed N176 billion 2020 Budget of the State into law, tagged: ”Budget of Prosperity”, for capital and recurrent expenditures

Bello commended the Assembly members for their patriotism and commitment to serve the people of the state after signing the 2020 Budget at Government House, Lokoja,

He assured the people of the readiness of his administration to implement the budget to the latter in order to impact on their well being.

He stressed the commitment of the government to generate more revenue to fund the budget by ensuring that more people paid taxes, and blocking any loophole in the system.

“We have no doubt that we can generate enough revenue to power the Budget of Prosperity.

”We shall also ensure that we partner with the private sector and development partners to ensure we bring nothing but prosperity to the people of Kogi State.

“Our partnership with the President Muhammadu Buhari – led Federal Government will also help our development plan for the state,” Bello said.

Earlier, the Speaker of the State Assembly, Matthew Kolawole, commended the governor for his commitment to transparency and development.

According to Kolawole, the Assembly was expeditious in passing the budget after painstakingly scrutinising it.

He said the House was not in any doubt that the budget would increase the prosperity of the people of the state.

The State Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Mr Paul Maiwada, thanked the governor and the Assembly members for making it possible for the budget to be passed in record time before the end of 2019.

