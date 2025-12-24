123.9 Million Nigerians Automatically Assigned Tax ID as NIN Becomes Unified Identifier Under NTAA

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has clarified that the National Identification Number (NIN) issued by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) now automatically serves as the Tax Identification Number (Tax ID) for Nigerians under the new tax system.

The announcement, made via a public sensitisation video circulated online, explains that the reform aims to simplify tax administration and address public concerns about the need for a separate Tax ID for financial and economic transactions.

FIRS further stated that registered businesses will not need a separate Tax ID, as their Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) registration number now serves that purpose. “The Tax ID unifies all TINs previously issued by FIRS and state revenue services into a single identifier,” the agency said. “For individuals, your NIN serves as your Tax ID, while for registered companies, your CAC RC number is used. No physical card is required; the Tax ID is a unique number linked directly to your identity.”

The clarification comes amid public concern that Tax ID would become mandatory for bank account ownership. FIRS noted that the requirement is rooted in the Nigeria Tax Administration Act (NTAA), effective January 2026, but that the concept of Tax ID has existed since the Finance Act of 2019. The new system strengthens identification, eliminates duplication, closes loopholes used for tax evasion, and promotes fairness in revenue collection.

Under the new arrangement, all Nigerians with a NIN are automatically considered to have a Tax ID and can be incorporated into the tax system if they earn taxable income. This addresses fears that millions would need to register again for a Tax ID to access banking services.

Data from NIMC show that as of October 2025, approximately 123.9 million Nigerians have been issued a NIN, significantly enhancing the government’s capacity to streamline tax administration and improve compliance.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.