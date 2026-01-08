1,216 Artistes, Delegates, Production Team Arrive Lagos for 9th AFRIMA

Published: Jan 8, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

Lagos has once again come alive as a total of 1,216 artistes, delegates and members of the production team arrived in the city for the 9th edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA).

Naija247news gathered that the figure was officially announced during the Welcome Soirée for nominees and guests, held at the Residence of the British Deputy High Commissioner, an event that formally marked the commencement of AFRIMA Week in Lagos.

Speaking at the gathering, AFRIMA President and Executive Producer, Mike Dada, said the impressive turnout reflects the growing strength and global appeal of African music. According to Naija247news, he noted that AFRIMA, in partnership with the African Union Commission, continues to leverage the platform to boost the creative economies of African countries.

Dada disclosed that the 1,216 participants include 732 artistes and their managers, 301 delegates drawn from across Africa and the diaspora, and 183 technical and production professionals working behind the scenes to ensure the success of the awards ceremony and associated events.

“This year’s AFRIMA has once again demonstrated the immense power and global pull of African music,” Dada said. “As we speak, a total of 1,216 artistes, delegates and members of our production team have arrived in Lagos. You can imagine the economic impact of these numbers and what they mean for tourism, hospitality and allied sectors in the city.”

According to Naija247news, Dada explained that beyond celebrating musical excellence, AFRIMA plays a strategic role in showcasing African cities as global cultural destinations. He added that the influx of visitors for the awards week underscores Lagos’ capacity to host major international events and reap economic benefits from cultural tourism.

He expressed appreciation to the Lagos State Government and other partners for their collaboration, noting that the partnership has helped position the city as a hub for music, creativity and large-scale entertainment events.

Naija247news understands that the 9th AFRIMA features a packed line-up of activities, including industry engagements, performances and the main awards ceremony, which will be broadcast to audiences across multiple countries worldwide.

With thousands of visitors already in the city, stakeholders say the event is expected to further boost Lagos’ economy while reinforcing Africa’s growing influence on the global music stage.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.