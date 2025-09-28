$120m Okrika Economy: How Nigeria’s Secondhand Clothing Market Thrives While Textile Industry Collapses

“Na Only Okrika I Fit Afford” — A Lagos Market Morning

At 7 a.m. in Katangua market, Lagos, a bale of clothes from Europe is sliced open. Traders lean in, hands quick, eyes sharp. Out spill branded shirts, jeans, children’s wear, once worn in London, Paris, or New York, now spread across wooden tables in Nigeria’s largest secondhand market.

Buyers gather, eager to grab “first grade” Okrika: Nike hoodies, Zara dresses, even men’s suits once seen in London boardrooms. A trader jokes: “Na only Okrika I fit afford now. Who fit buy ₦20,000 shirt when Okrika dey ₦3,000?”

For millions of Nigerians, this scene is daily reality. Okrika, imported secondhand clothes, has become more than fashion. It is survival.

$120 Million Imports: The Size of the Okrika Economy

According to trade statistics, Nigeria spends over $120 million annually on imported used clothing. Across West Africa, the figure surpasses $1 billion.

The supply chain is global. Charities and wholesalers in Europe, North America, and Asia bundle discarded clothes into bales. Containers arrive at ports in Lagos, Cotonou, and Tema. Middlemen distribute them, and Nigerian traders cut open the bales in markets like Katangua, Aba, and Kano.

From there, millions of buyers pick their wardrobes. Industry analysts estimate that 60% of Nigerians depend on Okrika as their primary source of clothing.

30,000 Jobs Left in Nigeria’s Textile Sector

But behind Okrika’s boom lies a painful truth: Nigeria’s textile industry has collapsed.

In the 1980s, Nigeria had over 180 functioning textile mills. Together, they employed more than 600,000 workers and supported over 3 million cotton farmers. From Kano to Kaduna, Ibadan to Aba, textile was the pride of Nigeria’s industrial economy.

Today, fewer than 30 factories survive, employing only about 30,000 workers. Decades of policy neglect, smuggling of cheap Asian fabrics, high energy costs, and the flood of secondhand clothes have battered the industry.

A Nigerian Textile Manufacturers Association (NTMA) report in 2022 noted that Nigeria’s share of Africa’s textile production has fallen by more than 80% in the past three decades.

Why Nigerians Depend on Okrika

The attraction is simple: price.

• A new locally made shirt costs ₦10,000–₦15,000.

• A boutique import costs ₦20,000 and above.

• But an Okrika shirt sells for ₦1,500–₦3,000.

• A pair of jeans costs ₦5,000 in Okrika, compared to ₦20,000 new.

In a country where inflation continues to erode purchasing power, Okrika offers dignity at a price families can afford.

For traders, it is also livelihood. A single bale can yield ₦200,000–₦500,000 in profit, depending on quality. In markets like Katangua or Aba, thousands of households depend on the Okrika economy.

Okrika as Culture: Nigeria’s Remix of Global Fashion

Over time, Okrika has shaped Nigerian urban culture. Youth in Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Abuja proudly wear thrifted jackets, sneakers, and vintage dresses, mixing them with Ankara fabrics and local accessories.

On Instagram and TikTok, “vintage thrift” has become a fashion identity. Influencers style Levi’s jeans or retro Adidas sneakers as luxury finds, even though they arrived in Nigeria as cast-offs.

As one Lagos stylist explained: “Okrika is freedom. We take global fashion and make it Nigerian. It’s survival, but also swag.”

Policy Battles: Failed Bans and Political Pressure

Nigeria has long wrestled with the Okrika question. In 2010, government announced a ban, citing health concerns and the need to protect local textile producers. But the ban quickly collapsed.

Consumers demanded affordability. Traders, whose livelihoods depended on Okrika, pushed back. Politicians avoided confrontation with such a massive informal sector. Enforcement was weak at porous borders.

Across Africa, similar efforts have failed. The East African Community (EAC) once pledged to phase out used clothes by 2019. Rwanda tried to enforce it but faced trade retaliation from the U.S., forcing compromises. In Kenya and Uganda, protests by traders killed the effort.

Nigeria’s Okrika trade continues largely unchecked.

India’s Lesson: A Textile Powerhouse, Not a Dumping Ground

Contrast this with India. The South Asian giant built its textile economy on local raw materials, competitive labor, and pro-export policies. Today, India is the world’s second-largest textile exporter, earning over $40 billion annually.

Ironically, many of the secondhand jeans and shirts that arrive in Nigeria as Okrika were originally manufactured in India. The cycle is striking: India exports new clothes, Western consumers wear them, discard them, and the same items return to Africa as Okrika.

India also invested in textile recycling industries, turning waste into fresh fabrics, employing millions more workers. It proves that textiles can be both an economic engine and an environmental opportunity.

How Nigeria Can Model India’s Path

Experts argue that Nigeria can still recover, but only with deliberate policy. Three key pathways stand out:

1. Cotton-to-Cloth Revival

• Nigeria has vast cotton belts in Katsina, Gombe, and Zamfara. Reviving cotton farming, ginneries, spinning mills, and garment factories would rebuild a full value chain.

2. Textile Recycling Industry

• Nigeria can build factories that recycle discarded fabrics into new textiles, reducing imports while creating a circular economy.

3. Creative Branding

• Support Nigerian designers who merge Okrika pieces with local fabrics into export-ready labels. This would turn thrift into innovation, not just dependency.

With Africa’s population projected to double by 2050, Nigeria has both the market and workforce to replicate India’s success, if policies align.

Okrika Will Not Disappear — But It Can Be Transformed

The truth is, Okrika will remain part of Nigerian life. It is embedded in culture, economics, and survival. Attempts to ban it are likely to fail.

But the real question is not whether Okrika should exist, but how Nigeria can transform dependency into opportunity.

With the right policies, Nigeria can reduce its $120m Okrika bill, revive its textile industry, and even become an exporter once more. Until then, the piles of clothes in Katangua market remain both symbol and symptom: a mirror of globalization, resilience, and missed opportunities.

As one Aba trader said: “We no fit stop Okrika. But we fit also start making clothes the world go dey wear.”

Conclusion: From Dependency to Reinvention

The $120m Okrika economy shows both Nigeria’s resilience and its weakness. It reflects how globalization threads through everyday lives, how survival reshapes culture, and how policy failures hollow out industry.

But it also points to possibility. If India could move from textile poverty to global dominance, Nigeria can too. The question is whether leaders have the vision to invest in cotton, revive factories, and turn Okrika from dependency into a driver of reinvention.

Until then, the story of Nigeria’s fashion remains stitched together in secondhand fabrics, at once a bargain and a burden.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.