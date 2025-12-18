100 Vulnerable Patients Receive Free Urology Surgeries in Katsina

Naija247news reports that no fewer than 100 vulnerable patients suffering from urological illnesses in Katsina and surrounding areas are set to benefit from a free surgical intervention sponsored by prominent businessman, Alhaji Dahiru Barau-Mangal.

The initiative was announced by Hussaini Kabir, a member of the Board of Trustees of the Mangal Foundation, during the inauguration of its last-quarter medical outreach held on Wednesday in Katsina.

The ongoing exercise, taking place at the Amadi Rimi Orthopaedic Hospital in Batagarawa Local Government Area, is part of the foundation’s quarterly medical programme, which has recorded over 260 patient turnouts in 2025.

Kabir said the intervention, which forms a core aspect of the foundation’s corporate social responsibility, focuses on screening, treating, and attending to patients with varying urological conditions. Some patients will receive free treatment and medication after screening, while others requiring surgical procedures are being fully catered for.

He noted that beneficiaries scheduled for surgery had undergone extensive laboratory investigations, adding that surgical procedures have now commenced.

Kabir emphasised that the Mangal Foundation will shoulder the full expenses of the operations, including postoperative care, until every patient recovers and is discharged.

According to him, the foundation remains committed to empowerment, education, charitable services, and healthcare support, with a particular dedication to easing the burdens of vulnerable citizens.

Several beneficiaries expressed deep appreciation.

One of them, Malam Dauda Waziri, said he lived with his condition for years but could not afford surgery until the intervention, describing it as life-changing.

Similarly, Malam Ibrahim Lawal, who battled the ailment for over three years, thanked the foundation and urged wealthy Nigerians to support those in need.

Another patient, Hassan Usman, said the outreach restored hope and dignity to many families, calling it an unforgettable moment.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.