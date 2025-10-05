10 things to know about Imisi Ayanwale, Big Brother Naija Season 10 winner

Imisi Ayanwale has emerged as the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 10, walking away with the N150 million grand prize and capturing the admiration of millions across Nigeria and beyond.

Her grace, intelligence, and emotional depth made her one of the most loved housemates of the season, marking the start of what promises to be a bright future.

Here are 10 things to know about Imisi, the young woman whose journey from fashion designer to reality TV champion has captured national attention:

Full Name: Opeyemi Ayanwale Age: 23, born on January 24, 2002 State of Origin: Oyo State Education: Graduate of the University of Ibadan Career: Talented fashion designer, plans nationwide expansion Aspiration: Nollywood actress Personal Story: Overcame loss of a baby at four months, emphasizing resilience and mental health Relationship Status: Single, focused on personal growth Personality: Won hearts with wit, humor, and charm Historic Win: BBNaija Season 10 champion, symbolizing youthful ambition and perseverance

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.