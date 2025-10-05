Menu
Search
Subscribe
Arts & Entertainment

10 things to know about Imisi Ayanwale, Big Brother Naija Season 10 winner

By: Naija247news

Date:

Imisi Ayanwale has emerged as the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 10, walking away with the N150 million grand prize and capturing the admiration of millions across Nigeria and beyond.

Her grace, intelligence, and emotional depth made her one of the most loved housemates of the season, marking the start of what promises to be a bright future.

Here are 10 things to know about Imisi, the young woman whose journey from fashion designer to reality TV champion has captured national attention:

  1. Full Name: Opeyemi Ayanwale

  2. Age: 23, born on January 24, 2002

  3. State of Origin: Oyo State

  4. Education: Graduate of the University of Ibadan

  5. Career: Talented fashion designer, plans nationwide expansion

  6. Aspiration: Nollywood actress

  7. Personal Story: Overcame loss of a baby at four months, emphasizing resilience and mental health

  8. Relationship Status: Single, focused on personal growth

  9. Personality: Won hearts with wit, humor, and charm

  10. Historic Win: BBNaija Season 10 champion, symbolizing youthful ambition and perseverance

 

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
“The Political Family is Fully United”: Wike, Fubara Meet Rivers Elders Council
Next article
“Lower Policy Rate Could Erode Banks’ Margins”: Moody’s Warns on Nigeria’s Banking Sector
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“Chukwuma Nwokocha Appointed Stanbic IBTC Group CEO, Effective October 2”

Naija247news Naija247news -
Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC has announced the appointment of...

“Lower Policy Rate Could Erode Banks’ Margins”: Moody’s Warns on Nigeria’s Banking Sector

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Global ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service has raised concerns...

“The Political Family is Fully United”: Wike, Fubara Meet Rivers Elders Council

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom...

“Do Not Sell Your Properties Hoping to Find Gold Abroad”: Waka Waka Doctor Warns Nigerians on Migration

Naija247news Naija247news -
Migration and travel consultant, Dr. Douglas Kendyson, popularly known...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

“Chukwuma Nwokocha Appointed Stanbic IBTC Group CEO, Effective October 2”

Banking & Finance 0
Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC has announced the appointment of...

“Lower Policy Rate Could Erode Banks’ Margins”: Moody’s Warns on Nigeria’s Banking Sector

News Analysis 0
Global ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service has raised concerns...

“The Political Family is Fully United”: Wike, Fubara Meet Rivers Elders Council

State Politics (Lagos, Kano, Rivers, Oyo, etc.) 0
The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria