🇳🇬 Naira Hits ₦1,495/$1 Amid Forex Pressure as Investors Exit Local Assets

The Nigerian naira is under renewed pressure as traders forecast further depreciation next week, driven by foreign investors selling local assets, limited dollar supply, and global market uncertainty. Analysts warn that without increased inflows or policy adjustments, the currency could weaken further, intensifying pressures on businesses and consumers.

On Thursday, the official market quoted the naira at ₦1,475 per US dollar, up from ₦1,455 a week earlier. Meanwhile, in the parallel (street) market, the naira exchanged hands at ₦1,495 per dollar, reflecting persistent demand outside official channels.

“We have seen further depreciation this week due to escalating trade tensions between the US and China,” a Lagos-based forex trader said. “Until we have more clarity, dollar demand will remain high, pushing rates higher.”

Dollar Scarcity and CBN Intervention

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) continues to manage the limited supply of foreign currency, but analysts say this may not be enough to stabilize the naira fully. Forex traders report that scarce dollar liquidity is a major factor driving the widening gap between official and parallel market rates.

“The naira is facing pressure from both the demand side and supply constraints. While the CBN is intervening, the pace of foreign inflows is insufficient to offset market pressures,” a trader noted.

Recent global risk aversion—spurred by fears of an escalation in US–China trade tensions—has also prompted investors to reduce exposure to emerging market assets, including Nigerian equities and government securities. This flight from risk has translated into increased demand for dollars, further straining the naira.

Regional Currency Comparisons

While the naira weakens, other West African currencies show contrasting trends. Ghana’s cedi has extended its recent rally against the dollar, trading at ₵10.90/$1, up from ₵12.30/$1 a week ago. Analysts attribute the cedi’s resilience to continued central bank intervention and sustained foreign currency inflows, particularly from the mining and energy sectors.

“The cedi is likely to remain range-bound in the coming week, supported by improved interbank liquidity following new central bank auction methods,” said Andrews Akoto, head of trading at Absa Bank Ghana. “While FX demand from energy, services, and manufacturing sectors is expected to continue, the most recent auction uptake of only 39% of $150 million indicates softer demand, which supports stability.”

In East Africa, Kenya’s shilling remains stable, quoted at KSh128.95–129.35/$1, bolstered by steady inflows from remittances and export revenues from horticulture and tea. The Ugandan shilling, by contrast, is showing a weakening bias, trading at UGX3,465–3,475/$1 compared with last week’s 3,425–3,535 range. Traders say this is due to increased demand for dollars by importers and interbank participants, especially ahead of the December holiday season, as well as efforts to replenish oversold dollar positions.

Implications for Businesses and Consumers

The naira’s depreciation is likely to have immediate effects on import-dependent businesses, driving up the cost of raw materials, machinery, and consumer goods. Retailers and manufacturers may pass on these higher costs to consumers, fueling inflationary pressures.

“Businesses that rely on imported goods are already feeling the pinch. If the naira continues to weaken, this will translate directly into higher prices for households,” an economist noted.

Forex volatility also affects Nigeria’s foreign debt servicing and corporate hedging strategies. Companies with dollar-denominated obligations may face increased repayment costs, while exporters could benefit from a relatively weaker naira if foreign currency earnings rise.

Market Outlook

Traders predict that the naira will remain under pressure in the short term, particularly if global risk aversion persists and foreign inflows do not improve. Policy interventions by the CBN may provide temporary relief, but analysts caution that a sustained recovery will require structural measures to boost forex availability and investor confidence.

“Without a meaningful increase in foreign currency inflows, the naira will continue to experience volatility. The market is watching closely for signals from the CBN and global economic developments,” said a Lagos-based forex strategist.

Investors are also keeping a close eye on Nigeria’s macroeconomic fundamentals, including oil revenues, fiscal policy, and trade balances, which are expected to influence the naira’s trajectory in the coming months.

Conclusion

The naira’s current weakness reflects a combination of global market uncertainty, limited dollar supply, and investor caution. While regional peers like Ghana’s cedi show resilience, Nigeria’s currency remains vulnerable to external shocks. For businesses, policymakers, and households, careful financial planning and risk management will be critical as the naira navigates these turbulent market conditions.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.