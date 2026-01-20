₦8.7bn Case: DSS Re-arrests Ex-AGF Malami Minutes After Kuje Prison Release

Updated: Jan 20, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Abuja, Jan. 20, 2026 (Naija247news) — Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday re-arrested former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), moments after he was released from the Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja.

Malami was taken into DSS custody immediately after exiting the facility, shortly after perfecting the stringent bail conditions imposed by the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) confirmed that Malami had fulfilled all requirements for his release before being picked up by the security agency.

“He perfected his bail conditions and was released this afternoon,” a correctional official said.

“He left the facility in a DSS vehicle.”

A video seen by Naija247news showed Malami being escorted into a black vehicle by security operatives. In the footage, the former justice minister was heard asking the operatives to identify themselves and present their identity cards.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) promptly distanced itself from the development, clarifying that it was not responsible for the re-arrest.

EFCC spokesman Dele Oyewale stated:

“We did not pick him up after his release.”

Repeated attempts to obtain official comments from the DSS were unsuccessful as calls to the agency’s spokesperson were not returned as of press time.

Background: N8.7bn Money Laundering Trial

Malami’s release followed a ruling on January 7 by Justice Emeka Nwite, which granted bail to Malami, his wife Asabe, and his son, each in the sum of ₦500 million, with strict conditions including the surrender of international passports and travel restrictions.

The trio is standing trial on 16 counts of alleged money laundering involving about ₦8.7 billion, following their arraignment by the EFCC on December 29, 2025.

According to court filings (FHC/ABJ/CR/700/2025), the EFCC alleged that Malami and his son used corporate entities and multiple bank accounts to launder illicit funds, including over ₦1.01 billion allegedly routed through Metropolitan Auto Tech Limited and another ₦600 million traced to a Sterling Bank account.

The EFCC also alleged that ₦500 million was used to purchase a luxury duplex in Maitama, Abuja, with proceeds suspected to be from unlawful activities.

Malami had been in custody since December 8, 2025, after failing to meet earlier bail conditions. An FCT High Courthad earlier ruled his detention lawful.

Fresh Questions Over DSS Intervention

The DSS re-arrest has triggered fresh debate over overlapping security investigations and whether the former justice minister is facing separate national security-related inquiries beyond the EFCC’s financial crimes case.

As of press time, neither the DSS nor Malami’s legal team had issued an official explanation for the re-arrest.