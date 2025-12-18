₦2.2bn NSITF Fraud Case: Court Grants Bail to Chris Ngige

An FCT High Court sitting in Gwarinpa, Abuja, on Thursday granted bail to a former Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, who is facing an eight-count corruption charge bordering on alleged contract fraud totalling over ₦2.2 billion.

Justice Maryam Hassan, in a ruling, adopted the terms of an administrative bail earlier granted to the defendant by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The court ordered Ngige to produce a surety who must be a civil servant not below the rank of a director and an owner of a landed property within the Federal Capital Territory.

It further directed the defendant to surrender his international passport and restrained him from travelling outside the country without prior approval of the court.

Justice Hassan overruled a preliminary objection filed by the EFCC against the bail application, holding that the court was empowered to exercise its discretion on bail matters, provided such discretion was exercised judicially and judiciously.

The matter was adjourned to January 28 and 29, 2026, for trial.

Ngige, who served as Minister of Labour and Employment between November 11, 2015, and May 29, 2023, was arraigned on December 12, 2025, by the EFCC over his alleged involvement in contract fraud linked to the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).

He pleaded not guilty to the charges but was remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre pending the determination of his bail application.

The anti-graft agency accused the former minister of abuse of office and receiving kickbacks from firms awarded NSITF contracts during his tenure.

According to the charge, Ngige allegedly approved seven NSITF consultancy, training and supply contracts worth ₦366.47 million in favour of Cezimo Nigeria Limited, a firm linked to one of his associates.

He was also accused of influencing the award of eight NSITF contracts valued at ₦583.68 million to Zitacom Nigeria Limited, as well as another eight contracts worth ₦362.04 million to Jeff & Xris Limited, both companies allegedly connected to his associates.

The EFCC further alleged that the defendant facilitated the award of four NSITF contracts valued at ₦668.14 million to Olde English Consolidated Limited and another four contracts worth ₦161.6 million to Shale Atlantic Intercontinental Services Limited, both firms linked to another associate.

In addition, the prosecution alleged that Ngige received ₦38.65 million, ₦55 million and ₦26.13 million from three NSITF contractors through his campaign organisation and scholarship scheme.

The alleged offences were said to be contrary to Sections 17(a) and 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.