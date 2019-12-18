Trending Now
Local govt autonomy Bill resurfaces
HOUSE of Representatives has again received a Bill to grant autonomy to local government areas...
Lagos begins dredging of drainage channels, canals
IN fulfillment of its promise to kick-off massive construction after the rains, the Lagos State...
Sowore: Between facts and fiction
Press Statement State House Press Release The Presidency notes some of the insinuations in the media...
Senate mulls bill to establish Federal Road Authority
A bill to establish a Federal Roads Authority scaled second reading at the Senate on...
EFCC files application to separate Dasuki from co-accused
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday filed a motion at a Federal...
Nigeria’s Buhari approves record 2020 budget, on time for his first...
LAGOS, Dec 17 - Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari approved a record 10.59 trillion naira ($34.6 billion) budget for 2020 on Tuesday, marking the leader’s...
Senate Considers N232.8bn Budget for FCT
The Senate thursday considered a Bill to authorise a sum of N232.8 billion for the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) for the 2020 fiscal...
Senators seeks 20% of annual budget allocated to constituency projects
A bill that seeks to allocate a minimum of 20 per cent of Nigeria’s annual budget to constituency projects has passed the second reading...
PRIVATE EQUITY FUND NEWS
Nigeria’s biggest Miller Series 12 Commercial Paper Is Now Open
By Arthur Stevens Asset Mgt We wish to inform you that the that the Flour Mills of Nigeria PLC ("Flour Mills") series 12...
Nigeria LNG signs 20-year gas supply agreement for Train 7
By Alexis Akwagyiram LAGOS, Dec 13 - Nigeria LNG said on Friday it had signed a 20-year gas supply agreement with joint venture partners for...
PZ Cussons reports low-half year profit on weak consumer spending as Veteran CEO retires
Dec 12 - British cosmetics and soap maker PZ Cussons Plc reported lower half-yearly profits on Thursday due to weak consumer spending in...
Vitol signs 10-year deal to buy 600,000 of Nigeria’s LNG from 2021
LONDON, Dec 12 - Commodities trader Vitol has signed a 10-year deal with Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) to buy 500,000 tonnes of...
Lukoil to buy fresh stake off Chevron in Nigeria
Lagos — Russian oil company Lukoil has indicated interest to buy another stake from Chevron’s 40% in block 132 in Nigeria, according to the...
Investors await Vitafoam Nigeria’s dividend as directors meet
Nigeria’s leading foam manufacturing company, Vitafoam Nigeria Plc, may announce its dividend payout next week. Dividend payment is one of the top agenda at...
Flour Mills floats commercial papers to raise N5billion
Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc has opened application to raise N5 billion in new short-term capital through the issuance of commercial papers (CPs). Flour Mills...
The Big Read
COMMODITIES
WORLD
Sowore, DSS and National Security
By Olusegun Adeniyi, Email: olusegun.adeniyi@thisdaylive.com In my phone conversation with SaharaReporters publisher, Mr Omoyele Sowore, shortly after he was released on bail by the...
Who Advises Aisha Buhari; The Angry Matron Of The Villa? By Fredrick Nwabufo
Jane Appleton Pierce, the wife of Franklin Pierce, 14th president of the United States, is perhaps, most remembered as the ‘’calamity first lady’’. She...
Abuja airport’s weird duty free policy
By Adesola Adeyinka NEWS DIGEST – For Nigerians flying out of the newly built international airport in Abuja, there exists a strange rule...