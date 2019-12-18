33 C
Lagos, South Africa and New York
Wed, Dec 18, 2019

Local govt autonomy Bill resurfaces

Kudirat Bukola -
HOUSE of Representatives has again received a Bill to grant autonomy to local government areas...

Lagos begins dredging of drainage channels, canals

Naija247news Media -
IN fulfillment of its promise to kick-off massive construction after the rains, the Lagos State...

Sowore: Between facts and fiction

Naija247news Media -
Press Statement State House Press Release The Presidency notes some of the insinuations in the media...

Senate mulls bill to establish Federal Road Authority

Bola Macaulay -
A bill to establish a Federal Roads Authority scaled second reading at the Senate on...

EFCC files application to separate Dasuki from co-accused

Naija247news Media -
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday filed a motion at a Federal...

Nigeria Budgets

Budget 2020

Nigeria’s Buhari approves record 2020 budget, on time for his first...

Naija247news Media -
LAGOS, Dec 17 - Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari approved a record 10.59 trillion naira ($34.6 billion) budget for 2020 on Tuesday, marking the leader’s...
States' budget

Senate Considers N232.8bn Budget for FCT

Emman Tochi -
The Senate thursday considered a Bill to authorise a sum of N232.8 billion for the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) for the 2020 fiscal...
States' budget

Senators seeks 20% of annual budget allocated to constituency projects

Ejiro Lucky -
A bill that seeks to allocate a minimum of 20 per cent of Nigeria’s annual budget to constituency projects has passed the second reading...

With Buhari’s New National Security Strategy, Nigeria may struggle to raise...

54% of NHIS 2019 approved budget released so far

Sokoto 2020 budget: Tambuwal allocates N122,829,552,208.08 for completion capital projects

COMPANIES & FINANCE

Nigeria’s biggest Miller Series 12 Commercial Paper Is Now Open

Naija247news Media -
By Arthur Stevens Asset Mgt We wish to inform you that the that the Flour Mills of Nigeria PLC ("Flour Mills") series 12...

Nigeria LNG signs 20-year gas supply agreement for Train 7

News Wire -
By Alexis Akwagyiram LAGOS, Dec 13 - Nigeria LNG said on Friday it had signed a 20-year gas supply agreement with joint venture partners for...

PZ Cussons reports low-half year profit on weak consumer spending as Veteran CEO retires

Emman Tochi -
Dec 12 - British cosmetics and soap maker PZ Cussons Plc reported lower half-yearly profits on Thursday due to weak consumer spending in...

Vitol signs 10-year deal to buy 600,000 of Nigeria’s LNG from 2021

Yetunde Kolawale -
LONDON, Dec 12 - Commodities trader Vitol has signed a 10-year deal with Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) to buy 500,000 tonnes of...

Lukoil to buy fresh stake off Chevron in Nigeria

Naija247news Media -
Lagos — Russian oil company Lukoil has indicated interest to buy another stake from Chevron’s 40% in block 132 in Nigeria, according to the...

Investors await Vitafoam Nigeria’s dividend as directors meet

Emman Tochi -
Nigeria’s leading foam manufacturing company, Vitafoam Nigeria Plc, may announce its dividend payout next week. Dividend payment is one of the top agenda at...

Flour Mills floats commercial papers to raise N5billion

Idowu Peters -
Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc has opened application to raise N5 billion in new short-term capital through the issuance of commercial papers (CPs). Flour Mills...

The other side of Chinese investment in Africa

FT.com -
Beyond the Belt and Road infrastructure projects, thousands of entrepreneurs from China are also setting up on the continent Wilson Wu has big plans for the free trade zone he manages in Igbesa, a scruffy town in Ogun State, some 60km from the frenzy of Lagos, Nigeria’s huge commercial capital. Casting his gaze over what is today a small cluster of...
What Silicon Valley Hatched Companies needs to know about Africa tech startups

News Wire -
Africa-focused financial technology startups are, by far, the tech rave of the moment. In each of the last three years, startups in the sector have received more investment than other sectors – and there’s a basis for this. Across the continent, fintech isn’t so much disrupting traditional financial services as building up a historically underdeveloped industry. By creating a raft...
Naija247news Media -
By Olusegun Adeniyi, Email: olusegun.adeniyi@thisdaylive.com In my phone conversation with SaharaReporters publisher, Mr Omoyele Sowore, shortly after he was released on bail by the...

Who Advises Aisha Buhari; The Angry Matron Of The Villa? By Fredrick Nwabufo

Naija247news Media -
Jane Appleton Pierce, the wife of Franklin Pierce, 14th president of the United States, is perhaps, most remembered as the ‘’calamity first lady’’. She...

Abuja airport’s weird duty free policy

Naija247news Media -
By Adesola Adeyinka NEWS DIGEST – For Nigerians flying out of the newly built international airport in Abuja, there exists a strange rule...

Alibaba founder Jack Ma tops Forbes China Rich List for second year running

News Wire -
Alibaba founder Jack Ma has topped the Forbes China Rich List for the second year running with his fortune rising to $38.2 billion from $34.6 billion in 2018. More than half of those who made the list saw their wealth rise in the past year, while a quarter saw their fortunes decline, Forbes said Jack Ma, the...
